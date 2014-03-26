Nikkei withers, whipped by strong yen and Wall Street losses
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
March 26 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink has warned top U.S. companies not to emphasize dividends or share buybacks if they come at the expense of future growth.
Many top corporations have faced pressure from Wall Street analysts, activist investors and others to increase their dividends, buy back shares or take other steps to return capital to investors sooner rather than later.
Fink, in a March 21 letter to the leaders of companies in the S&P 500, acknowledged the pressure for near-term performance but reminded companies that they must focus on the longer term. With $4.3 trillion under management at Dec. 31, BlackRock of New York wields much influence over the boards of top corporations.
"It concerns us that, in the wake of the financial crisis, many companies have shied away from investing in the future growth of their companies," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
"Too many companies have cut capital expenditure and even increased debt to boost dividends and increase share buybacks," he added.
"We certainly believe that returning cash to shareholders should be part of a balanced capital strategy; however, when done for the wrong reasons and at the expense of capital investment, it can jeopardize a company's ability to generate sustainable long-term returns," Fink wrote.
Fink's letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Shares further undermined by report of N. Korean missile launch
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
MELBOURNE, March 22 London copper dropped with other commodities on Wednesday as investors shunned risk on doubts over the economic agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump.