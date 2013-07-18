Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
July 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday, citing strong global demand from its retail and institutional clients and growth in markets.
Net income at the New York-based company totaled $729 million, or $4.19 per share, up from $554 million, or $3.08 per share, a year earlier.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati