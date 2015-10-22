NEW YORK Oct 22 Top BlackRock Inc bond
fund manager Rick Rieder said he sees some European bonds as
increasingly attractive after central bankers there disclosed
they have weighed another interest rate cut.
"We have a good portion of our risk in Europe today," said
Rieder, who manages BlackRock's Strategic Income Opportunities
Fund. "I do think the policy's going to be
aggressive."
Speaking at a Boston conference of the CFA Institute, Rieder
said he sees "parts" of the credit markets in Europe to be
attractive as well as bonds from peripheral European countries.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)