By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Oct 22 Top BlackRock Inc bond
fund manager Rick Rieder said he sees some European bonds as
increasingly attractive after central bankers there disclosed
they have weighed another interest rate cut.
"We have a good portion of our risk in Europe today," said
Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of fundamental
fixed income and manager of the BlackRock Strategic Income
Opportunities Fund. "I do think the policy's going to
be aggressive."
Speaking at a Boston conference of the CFA Institute, Rieder
said he sees as attractive "parts" of the credit markets and
bonds at Europe's periphery.
"We think they make sense," he said. "The policy's going to
be aggressive."
The European Central Bank held rates steady as expected at a
meeting in Malta on Thursday after cutting rates to rock-bottom
levels over a year ago.
In a news conference Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi
said the central bank would review in December what more it
could do to tackle the threat of weak Eurozone inflation, adding
that the bank discussed a further rate cut.
Rieder said it will be "hard" for the U.S. Federal Reserve
to hike the rates it controls at its meeting in December because
"the economy's coming off the boil." And he added that he also
sees some emerging-market sovereign debt as attractive.
