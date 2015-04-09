(Corrects day in first and second paragraphs)
By Jessica Toonkel
April 9 BlackRock sees opportunities to
invest in emerging markets debt, despite the rising U.S. dollar
and an expected increase in U.S. interest rates this year,
executives said Thursday.
Given the amount of deleveraging in some emerging markets
countries over the past several years, and the unpredictability
of other markets, like the European credit market, investors
should consider emerging markets debt, BlackRock's bond managers
said at a breakfast roundtable Thursday morning in New York.
Traditionally when the Fed moves, the thinking is that
investors have to get out of emerging markets, but that is no
longer true, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of
fundamental fixed income and co-head of Americas fixed-income at
BlackRock.
"We think you can create opportunities in more stable parts
of the world," Rieder said.
Specifically, BlackRock sees opportunities in India,
Indonesia and Mexico, which it views as high-quality countries
with strong balance sheets, said Amer Bisat, an emerging markets
portfolio manager in BlackRock's fixed income group.
"We are happy to take on the interest rate risk in these
local markets," he said.
The firm also sees opportunities in the sovereign credit of
countries like Mexico, Indonesia as well as Slovenia, Bisat
said.
Meanwhile, the firm is short or underweight Venezuela,
Ukraine, South Africa and Turkey, which have deteriorating
credit.
To be sure, emerging markets is facing an "inhospitable
environment," Bisat said.
Headwinds include collapsing commodity prices; a
deterioration in global trade as more developed countries rely
on emerging markets less; an increasing cost of capital and the
rising value of the U.S. dollar, Bisat said.
The spread between emerging markets growth and developing
markets growth has dropped from seven percent in the mid 2000s
to two percent currently, he said.
But many emerging markets countries have stronger balance
sheets than they have had in the past 30 years and are better
equipped to deal with these challenges, Bisat said.
"There are buckets of value that are actually quite
interesting," he said.
Still, the foreign exchange market as the U.S dollar rises
in value will continue to be a headwind for emerging markets,
Bisat said.
"We have so far continued to play the emerging markets FX
for the short side," Bisat said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio)