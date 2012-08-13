(Corrects paragraph 6 to show that Bob Doll was chief equity
strategist and a portfolio manager instead of chief investment
officer)
* Geer leaving Putnam's $3.5 bln Equity Income Fund
* Fund beat 87 pct of peers over past 10 years
* BlackRock's Fink: "not hitting as well as we need to"
BOSTON, Aug 13 BlackRock Inc has hired
veteran fund manager Bartlett R. Geer away from Putnam
Investments, part of a push to build up its actively managed
equities team.
Geer, who steered Putnam's $3.5 billion Equity Income Fund
to top-tier performance over 12 years, will join
BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, in September,
spokeswoman Jessica Greaney said.
Geer's hiring is aimed at improving New York-based
BlackRock's somewhat struggling active equity team that Chief
Executive Laurence Fink has promised to bolster. And Geer's
specialty, dividend-paying stocks, is one of the few hot equity
categories among investors.
Geer will join the company's "fundamental equity" team as a
managing director, Greaney said. Geer could not be reached
immediately for comment on Monday.
Putnam Equity Income Fund has done well measured against
other large-cap value funds, according to Morningstar, finishing
in the top 30 percent of the category in three of four years
through 2011. Over the past 10 years, Geer's fund has
outperformed 87 percent of its peers, Morningstar said.
BlackRock CEO Fink has already made some moves to revamp the
company's stockpicking group. T hese include replacing portfolio
manager Bo b Doll, once the chief equity strategist, b r inging in
new portfolio managers, and vowing to improve performance.
Fundamental equity is an area where "we still are not hitting as
well as we need to," Fink told analysts on the company's
quarterly conference call July 18.
Equity Income Fund was roughly tied with Putnam's Voyager
Fund at the end of July as the second-largest Putnam
fund, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The
largest fund at Putnam, part of Canada's Power Financial Corp
, is the Growth & Income Fund, with $4.3 billion at July
31, according to Lipper.
Putnam, based in Boston, said Darren Jaroch had replaced
Geer on the Equity Income Fund. Jaroch, who joined Putnam in
1999, has been a long-time portfolio manager of Putnam
International Value Fund, which ranked in the top 7
percent in its Lipper category over the past three years.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber; editing by Aaron Pressman and
Richard Chang)