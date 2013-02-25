EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms to strongest level in four months

(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest level since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. commerce secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened more than 2.5 percent to 19.50 per dollar. The peso closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Ag