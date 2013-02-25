BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing
* Halcon Resources Corp - files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing Source - (http://bit.ly/2lF2wud) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Feb 25 BlackRock Inc. has obtained approval from U.S. regulators on its plan to launch a copper-backed exchange-traded fund on the NYSE Arca, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
This followed the approval of a similar product proposed by JPMorgan Chase & Co in December.
* Halcon Resources Corp - files for stock shelf of up to $443.1 million – SEC filing Source - (http://bit.ly/2lF2wud) Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest level since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. commerce secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened more than 2.5 percent to 19.50 per dollar. The peso closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Ag