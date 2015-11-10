NEW YORK Nov 10 BlackRock Inc on
Tuesday will announce it is slashing fees on seven of its
exchange-traded funds, making one iShares product cheaper than a
competing offering from low-cost rival Vanguard Group.
With the drop in annual expenses - from 0.07 percent of
assets to 0.03 percent for the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock
Market ETF - the sticker price of that $2.8 billion
fund will fall below that of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
, which is responsible for $58 billion in assets. The
Vanguard fund carries a 0.05 percent expense ratio.
While those fees may seem small, they equate to millions in
revenue for asset managers and potentially increased performance
for investors. The reduction could cut an estimated $1 million
of management fees BlackRock collects on the product each year,
a 57 percent reduction, unless assets in the fund grow.
"Our goal is to be present in the core of investors'
portfolios," said Ruth Weiss, head of the U.S. iShares product
team, in an interview. "We know that price is an important
factor in the decision."
Three U.S. brands - BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street
- control 88 percent of the ETF market's assets. They
continue to trim prices strategically.
Overall, the expenses attached to ETFs have dropped for each
of the last three years, to 0.51 percent for the average stock
ETF in 2014, according to Lipper. Vanguard, in particular, is
known for its evangelism for lower-cost investment products. It
has expanded its ETF market share dramatically over the past
several years.
Management fees are just one cost of investing in ETFs. But
fees charged by fund managers are often the largest component of
expenses for long-term investors and the easiest for them to
control.
New York-based BlackRock is also giving the Core S&P Total
U.S. Stock Market ETF a new benchmark index that includes more
small companies. Expenses on six other so-called core iShares
ETFs will be cut. The funds are aimed at buy-and-hold retail
investors.
BlackRock is also introducing a new fund for those
investors, called the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond
ETF, which holds international bonds and attempts to
tamp down the effect of foreign currency swings on those bonds'
returns.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)