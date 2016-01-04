NEW YORK Jan 3 Investors poured $347 billion into exchange-traded funds globally during 2015, fund manager BlackRock Inc said on Sunday, setting a new record for the industry.

BlackRock said its own haul of $130 billion in new money also set a record in global flows for its iShares ETF business, surpassing the previous annual record set in 2014, when investors added $103 billion in new money to the funds.

Global ETF assets now total about $3 trillion.

