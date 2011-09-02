* 13 new active ETFs proposed under new Spruce trust

* Funds would disclose holdings quarterly, not daily

* Same teams that run iShares likely to run new ETFs (Adds Blackrock comment, attorney comment, background)

BOSTON, Sept 2 Money management giant BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) asked regulators for permission to set up a new unit offering actively managed exchange-traded funds that would not disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Thursday, BlackRock said the new unit, Spruce ETF Trust, would manage 13 equity funds and reveal their holdings only on a quarterly basis, like ordinary mutual funds.

The new funds, which might not be approved for several years, would likely be run by the same managers that oversee New York-based BlackRock's iShares division, the world's largest ETF manager with $632 billion of assets.

"Should these funds be approved, it is the intention of BlackRock that they would be operated by the same teams that support the firm's existing ETFs," a spokeswoman said. "The filing process can take years."

BlackRock's latest move to differentiate its ETF offerings follows the firm's filing last week asking permission to have its funds track indexes it would create in-house instead of using outside providers.

Competition is growing in the $1 trillion U.S. ETF market and copycat index funds abound. Some managers, including BlackRock, Pimco and AdvisorShares, are trying to stand out with actively managed funds. But the sector has attracted less than $10 billion so far.

Previously approved active ETFs disclose their complete holdings every day just like index-tracking ETFs. That makes it easy for ETF market participants to create and redeem shares and keep a fund's trading price close to its net asset value.

BlackRock said it would set up a blind trust to create and redeem shares for the 13 new ETFs. Market participants wanting new shares from one of the funds would give the blind trust cash instead of shares of stock.

Regulators are likely to move slowly on the issue, John McGuire, a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Washington, D.C. and a former SEC attorney, said. The agency took five years to approve the first leveraged and inverse ETFs, he noted.

Approval of the application, however, would attract many more firms, McGuire said. "The biggest drawback with actively managed ETFs for most asset managers is that they have some proprietary strategy that they don't want to be disclosing on a daily basis," he said.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)