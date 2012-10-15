BRIEF-Koppers Holdings says on Feb 17, unit entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 15 BlackRock Inc on Monday announced that it is slashing fees on six of its exchange-traded funds and introducing four new ETFs.
The firm's new ETFs include the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which costs 0.18 percent, way below the firm's existing iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which costs 0.67 percent.
* Announces the acquisition of certain financial assets for $27.0 million from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.60per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: