Oct 16 Shares of BlackRock Inc jumped as
much as 3 percent on Tuesday, a day after the world's biggest
money manager disclosed a plan to cut fees less than expected
for its popular iShares line of exchange-traded funds.
BlackRock had warned for weeks it would reduce fees on some
of its most profitable funds to better compete with rivals like
Vanguard Group and Charles Schwab Corp. But it said on
Monday it will cut fees on only six funds and will offer four
new ETFs with low fees.
Under the plan, the fee on the iShares Core S&P Total U.S.
Stock Market ETF, for example, will drop to 7 basis points - or
hundredths of a percentage point - from the current 20 basis
points. BlackRock offers more than 600 iShares ETFs.
The fee cuts will lead to an annual revenue loss of $35
million to $40 million and reduce earnings per share by less
than 1 percent, Luke Montgomery, an analyst at Bernstein
Research, wrote in a report on Tuesday. "This is well below our
base estimate," Montgomery said.
Shares of BlackRock gained $5.25, or 2.8 percent, to $190.62
in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It hit a
session high of $190.79.
So far this year, BlackRock shares are up 7 percent through
Monday, trailing the 15 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's
500 Index.
With some $3.6 trillion in total assets under management at
the end of June, BlackRock is the largest money manager in the
world. Of the total, ETFs comprised $645 billion - also more
than any other firm.