UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as many as four times this year, a move that markets have not sufficiently anticipated, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer of global fixed income said on Wednesday.
"If the Fed does move in March, we could see as many as four hikes in 2017, and as long as data remains supportive, very likely three hikes," the investor, Rick Rieder, said in a note. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts