(Adds background about Chinese stock market and no comment from
spokesman, paragraphs 3-7)
By Jessica Toonkel
Sept 9 BlackRock Chief Executive Officer
Larry Fink traveled to China in August to advise the Chinese
government on how to handle stock market volatility, CNBC
reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The Chinese government invited Fink to consult them on the
situation, according to the CNBC report.
A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.
This would not be the first time that government officials
have turned to Fink for advice. Last October, U.S. Treasury
officials turned to Fink for guidance after a flash crash in the
U.S. Treasury market.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is ramping
up its investments in China across the board. The firm is
looking to increase its China real estate portfolio exposure
and has been snapping up shares of Chinese
companies listed on the Hong Kong exchange after the recent
declines.
On Monday, the firm secured an additional $400 million quota
to invest in Chinese markets, in one of the largest one-time
approvals granted by the authorities to invest in the mainland.
The Chinese stock market has fallen over 40 percent since
mid-June, prompting a volley of government measures including
pushing domestic investors to buy shares, questioning them over
trading strategies and a probe into market volatility that has
elicited public confessions of wrongdoing from brokers, a
regulator and a journalist.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio)