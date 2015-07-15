July 15 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive
Officer Larry Fink said he still believes that the Federal
Reserve will raise rates in September, but cautioned that if the
situation in Greece causes greater weakness in Europe, the Fed
might be more tentative.
"I would be very surprised if they don't raise in
September," Fink said on CNBC Wednesday morning. "But they have
to worry about the dollar...if we see because of Greece weakness
in Europe, then you will see a more tentative Federal Reserve."
In his comments Wednesday morning, Fink applauded creditors
for negotiating an agreement with Greece.
"I think it was really important," he said.
