* U.S. growth 3 pct or more in fourth qtr - Fink

* U.S. growth to slow in first half of 2012 - Fink

* Global growth may not reach IMF's 4 pct call - Fink

Nov 16 The U.S. economy is likely to perform better than most investors expect, Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, said on Wednesday.

"We have a better economy than Japan and Europe," Fink said in a speech at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking and Financial Services Conference in New York. "I think the U.S. economy will continue to be surprisingly strong."

The weak housing market is slowly improving and consumers have cut back on excessive debt levels, he said.

Gross domestic product will likely expand at a 3 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter after growing 2.5 percent in the third quarter, Fink said. Growth will also be strong in 2012, though the pace of growth may slow in the first half as the government's stimulus programs expire.

But worldwide, 2012 economic growth may not hit the 4 percent rate projected by the International Monetary Fund, Fink said. Equity markets are expecting a lower rate and if the world reaches 4 percent, "I'd be very happy," Fink said.

Investors are still scared by credit problems in Europe and recent market volatility, Fink said.

"This whole issue of volatility is having a very severe impact on the psyche of investors," Fink said. "We're seeing a lot of people, quite frankly, freezing."

Investors also continue to favor lower risk bond investments over higher risk equity markets, Fink said.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; editing by Gunna Dickson)