* Says U.S., European equities more appealing than debt
* Says U.S. housing market 2 to 3 years from recovery
* Says gold equities have upside even after gold rally
NEW YORK, Sept 14 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief
Executive Laurence Fink said beaten-down European equities and
stocks that pay dividends are still a good bet during current
tumultuous markets.
At the same time, it might be prudent for investors to
avoid low-yielding U.S. debt and some European debt as Europe
battles its worsening debt crisis, the head of the world's
largest asset management firm said on Wednesday.
Fink said tough steps are necessary in Europe but he is
confident moves will be made to prevent the common currency
union from collapsing.
"We are going to find a solution in Europe, and Germany
will have to play a major role," he said in New York at the
Delivering Alpha conference sponsored by CNBC and Institutional
Investor.
However, there will be uncertainty for some time, and it
might make more sense to invest in stocks instead of bonds, he
said. "You could still be buying European equities," Fink said.
"The companies have been beaten down and they will be fine."
At a Barclays Capital conference on Tuesday, Fink
recommended some beaten-down European blue chip stocks like
conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), insurance giant Allianz
(ALVG.DE) and food maker Nestle NESN.VX. [ID:nS1E78B19M]
At the Delivering Alpha conference, he said the U.S.
housing sector is still weighing on economic growth, but he
forecast the sector would recover in a few years.
"The housing picture is improving but it will still take
two or three years to fix," he said.
In the precious metals area, Fink said gold stocks could
still be profitable, particularly as they have not yet fully
reflected the rally in the metal's price.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; edited by Aaron Pressman
and John Wallace)