NEW YORK Oct 13 The chief executive of the world's largest money manager said Thursday he welcomed the anti-Wall Street protests spreading around the country, saying they would help add balance to the debate on America's future.

"I believe we should not turn our backs on these protests," said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink at the Financial Times' View from the Top conference in New York.

"Maybe we will get some balance," he added, noting that it would be helpful to have both right-leaning Tea Party members and the more left-leaning Wall Street protesters contribute to the national debate on economic issues.

BlackRock is the world's largest money manager with more than $3 trillion worth of assets under management