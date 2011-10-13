NEW YORK Oct 13 The chief executive of the
world's largest money manager said Thursday he welcomed the
anti-Wall Street protests spreading around the country, saying
they would help add balance to the debate on America's future.
"I believe we should not turn our backs on these protests,"
said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink at the
Financial Times' View from the Top conference in New York.
"Maybe we will get some balance," he added, noting that it
would be helpful to have both right-leaning Tea Party members
and the more left-leaning Wall Street protesters contribute to
the national debate on economic issues.
BlackRock is the world's largest money manager with more
than $3 trillion worth of assets under management