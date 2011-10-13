NEW YORK Oct 13 Financial service firms may eventually migrate toward countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong if new regulation makes doing business too costly in the United States, Britain and Europe, BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Thursday.

If firms find "that the cost of doing business in the UK, Europe and the U.S. rises, you're going to see movement of people and trading activity" to other countries, said Fink at the Financial Times' View from the Top conference in New York.

BlackRock is the world's largest money manager with more than $3 trillion worth of assets under management

(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)