NEW YORK Oct 13 Financial service firms may
eventually migrate toward countries such as Singapore and Hong
Kong if new regulation makes doing business too costly in the
United States, Britain and Europe, BlackRock Chief Executive
Laurence Fink said on Thursday.
If firms find "that the cost of doing business in the UK,
Europe and the U.S. rises, you're going to see movement of
people and trading activity" to other countries, said Fink at
the Financial Times' View from the Top conference in New York.
BlackRock is the world's largest money manager with more
than $3 trillion worth of assets under management
