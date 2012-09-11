* FSA fines BlackRock for failure to protect client cash
* Error occurred after BlackRock bought BIM in 2006
* Fine is FSA's biggest ever for an asset manager
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 11 BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager, has been fined 9.5 million pounds ($15
million) by Britain's financial regulator for failing to
adequately protect client deposits.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday it
handed out its largest ever fine to an asset manager after
BlackRock failed to follow rules aimed at protecting clients'
money should the firm face insolvency.
The amount of client cash affected by the failure averaged
more than 1.36 billion pounds daily between October 2006 and
March 2010, the FSA said.
The error occurred as a result of systems changes that
followed BlackRock's purchase in 2006 of BIM, previously known
as Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Limited, it added.
"Despite being part of one of the largest asset managers in
the world, BIM's systems were simply not adequate," said Tracey
McDermott, FSA director of enforcement and financial crime.
New York-headquartered BlackRock said it had reported the
error to the FSA after identifying the issue through an internal
review. It has since taken steps to ensure it has robust systems
and controls in place, including establishing a dedicated team
to oversee its obligations to clients' money.
"As the FSA itself noted, the situation that led to this
settlement was not deliberate and no clients suffered any losses
as a result of the error," BlackRock said.
The FSA said BlackRock failed to put "trust letters" in
place with the bank holding its clients' cash. The letters
ensure separation of clients' deposits from BlackRock's own
money, protecting them if the firm should become insolvent
Had BlackRock become insolvent between 2006 and 2010, its
clients would have suffered delays getting hold of their funds
and may not have recovered their money in full, the FSA said.
SEVENTH BIGGEST FINE
The fine is the seventh largest handed out by the FSA, and
the latest in a number of high-profile penalties it has slapped
on investment management firms this year.
In May British and U.S. regulators fined asset manager
Martin Currie a combined 8.6 million pounds for failing to
manage a conflict of interest between two of its clients. The
FSA's 3.5 million pound fine was the largest ever imposed in a
conflict of interest case.
In January, hedge fund boss David Einhorn was fined 3.64
million pounds and his firm Greenlight Capital 3.65 million
pounds by the British watchdog for alleged trading abuses.
Banks still dominate the top of the FSA's biggest fines
list, however, with Barclays' 59.5 million pounds for
rigging interbank lending rates the largest yet.
In deciding on the size of BlackRock's fine, the FSA said it
had granted a 30 percent discount because the fund manager
decided to settle early. The regulator also took into account
that the error was not deliberate and no clients had suffered a
loss.