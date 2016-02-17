NEW YORK Feb 17 A top portfolio manager at
BlackRock Inc said his fund recently added exposure to
European junk bonds, adding that "widespread pessimism" in
markets has created new investment opportunities.
The European high-yield market has grown attractive in part
because of its limited exposure to volatile energy companies,
according to Michael Fredericks, who manages the BlackRock
Multi-Asset Income Fund.
"We recently increased the fund's position in European high
yield, a growing asset class with spreads near their widest
levels in two years," Fredericks said in a commentary
distributed Wednesday. "The region's supportive monetary policy,
corporate deleveraging and recovering economy bode well for
these assets."
