* BlackRock to trigger Reverse Distribution Mechanism
* Investors in ICS Euro Government Liquidity Fund informed
* Follows weak money market trading after ECB depo rate cut
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 12 Global fund manager BlackRock
said on Friday it had written to investors in one of its
money market funds to tell them it planned to trigger a clause
aimed at protecting the value of the fund's assets.
Returns from money market funds in Europe have been hit by a
weakening in trading conditions as the European Central Bank has
cut its deposit rate to minus 0.2 percent, some economic data in
the region has worsened and as geopolitical risk has increased.
The move, called a Reverse Distribution Mechanism, allows
the firm to rebalance the net asset value of a fund so that it
remains stable even though yields elsewhere may be negative.
BlackRock said it sent a letter to investors in the ICS Euro
Government Liquidity Fund on Wednesday to give 14 days notice of
its intention to switch on the mechanism, although it stressed
this did not imply the yield of the fund would turn negative.
"This is a situation that all Euro money market fund
providers face as they work with institutional clients with cash
management requirements within the new normal of negative
yields," BlackRock said in a statement.
"In the case of net negative portfolio yields, due to all
securities that the fund can invest in trading negatively,
maintaining a stable net asset value (NAV) would be impossible
without having appropriate mechanisms in place or undergoing
structural changes."
