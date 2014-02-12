NEW YORK Feb 12 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest money manager, is expanding its push into the
retirement market with a new set of bond funds tied to indexes
that track an individual's expected annual retirement income
once he or she reaches age 65.
The new funds, which BlackRock is targeting at investors
over 55, are linked to a series of retirement benchmark indexes
the company launched in July. The index series, called CoRI
Indexes, allow pre-retirees to calculate an estimate of how much
their current savings would produce in annual income when they
turn 65, or conversely, how much they would need to save to
reach a certain annual lifetime income level upon
retiring.
"We designed CoRI to be an investable index," said Chip
Castille, head of BlackRock's U.S. retirement group, in a press
briefing in New York on Wednesday.
The five new funds are the first in the series, with
maturity dates in 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. The idea is
that upon reaching age 65, investors can choose to liquidate
their holdings in the fund and invest in another lifetime income
product, such as an annuity, or can stay in the funds for
another 10 years, until they turn 75, at which point the funds
liquidate and they receive the remaining investment.
The new funds are what Castille describes as "plain vanilla"
bond funds, comprised primarily of U.S. Treasuries and
high-quality corporate bonds.
Castille said other firms may be able to license the CoRI
indexes using their patents, and BlackRock is already talking
with other fund companies.
BlackRock, which has the fourth-largest franchise in the
defined contribution industry in terms of assets in its plans,
said it had $30 billion in net inflows into its defined
contribution channel last year, increasing its total assets in
the unit to $525 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink has said that defined
contribution and retirement planning are among top priorities
for the New York-based asset manager. BlackRock introduced
Castille's U.S. retirement group in January and said it would be
focusing on product development and services geared toward
individual investors.