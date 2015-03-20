FRANKFURT, March 20 German financial market
watchdog Bafin has imposed a 3.25 million euro ($3.47 million)
fine - the regulator's largest ever - on investment manager
BlackRock for publishing faulty corporate voting rights
disclosures.
"The incorrect or late disclosures were attributable to a
mistaken interpretation of German disclosure rules and related
to a number of German large cap issuers," Bafin said in a
statement on its Internet site on Friday.
Bafin said BlackRock had accepted the fine and had itself
come forward to clarify errors and introduce changes to prevent
similar violations of the rules in future - positive behaviour
that Bafin took into account when setting the level of the fine.
Other asset managers were likely to come forward in the
coming months, seeking a clean slate from Bafin ahead of much
tougher fines being imposed under revised EU disclosure
transparency rules that come into force in November, said Jochen
Kindermann, a lawyer at Simmons & Simmons in Frankfurt.
"The mistakes that asset managers have made are often the
result of Germany's complex interpretation of the disclosure
rules," Kindermann said, adding that the new rules should be
simpler for companies to uphold.
The incentive to clear up problems now is also driven by an
obligation on Bafin to publish the names of companies that
commit violations under the new rules, which the regulator has
been loath to do up to now.
"The 'name and shame' concept is something completely new to
Germany," Kindermann said.
($1 = 0.9361 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Heinrich)