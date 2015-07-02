(Adds details on vote expectations, comments, byline)

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, July 2 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, expects Greek voters to approve a bailout offer from creditors in a referendum set for Sunday, Global Chief Investment Strategist Russ Koesterich said.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Koesterich said he expected "some type of knee-jerk relief rally" as a result of the referendum even though markets have already priced in anticipation by most investors of a "yes" vote on the bailout.

Based on polling, Koesterich said: "The vast majority of Greeks still want to be in the euro. Clearly a "no" vote puts that membership in peril."

Greek voters are being asked to decide on Sunday whether to accept bailout terms from creditors, provoking a tumultuous domestic debate.

Koesterich warned that the political environment was still fluid and that the odds could still change before Sunday.

A "no" vote on the ballot question, he said, would lead to the sale of risky assets and push down equity markets by 4 percent in Europe and 2 percent in the United States.

At the same time, Koesterich said he believed the market impact of Greece's exit from the euro, if it happens, would be limited. "I think it would be a temporary event," he said.

That markets have been relatively steady in recent days "suggests that investors are looking past a Greek exit," Koesterich said. "It gives some credibility to the idea that markets could survive a Greek exit." (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)