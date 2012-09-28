BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
MILAN, Sept 28 BlackRock cut its stake in Italian insurer Unipol to 0.324 percent from 5 percent following a capital increase that will see Unipol taking over loss-making peer Fondiaria-Sai, the market regulator said on Friday.
Italian stock market watchdog Consob added Norges Bank has a 2.1 percent stake in Unipol.
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.