BOSTON, Sept 7 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, named Mark Wiedman to head its $632 billion iShares exchange-traded fund unit.

Wiedman, who had been managing director for corporate strategy at BlackRock, succeeds Michael Latham, who was named chairman of iShares, spokeswoman Bobbie Collins said on Wednesday. Latham will also co-lead BlackRock's San Francisco office, she said.

Wiedman, who joined BlackRock in 2004 from Morgan Stanley, takes over as iShares maintains its leading position in the $1 trillion U.S. ETF market but faces increasing competition for new business.

New York-based BlackRock collected a net $14.8 billion this year through the end of July in the United States, trailing the $25.0 billion collected by Vanguard Group, according to Morningstar. State Street Corp (STT.N), Invesco Ltd's (IVZ.N) Powershares, Van Eck Global and ProShares have each taken in more than $5 billion.

Latham, who was tapped to run the worldwide iShares business in July 2010, asked for the change. "Mike was looking for a balance of less travel and more family time," Collins said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by John Wallace)