Oct 19 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink offered a sour outlook for investors on Wednesday, blaming recent market turmoil on inconsistent and poorly planned government actions in Europe.

"Our investors are confused, our investors are asking quite (a few) questions right now," Fink, who heads the world's largest asset management firm, said on a conference call with analysts.

Inconsistent government rescue efforts in Europe were stoking some of the fears.

"With government not focused on the long term and with governments in many cases just doing the wrong thing, we have many clients worldwide who are confused, frozen, looking for answers," Fink said.

Fink's comments, coming on his firm's third-quarter earnings call, echoed the views of other top Wall Street players. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Financial Officer David Viniar said on Tuesday that uncertainty about government efforts had "amplified the level of concern" among investors.

Fink was particularly critical of regulators' move to nationalize European bank Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) just weeks after saying it had adequate capital.

"This is just a glaring example of how government has really unsettled the marketplace," Fink said.

If governments acted with "a sensible longer-term view," Fink said investors "would rush right back into the marketplace."

The confusion, following brutal performance for equity markets in the third quarter, was slowing investment decisions and prompting a move to less risky assets, he said.

The shares of New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest money manager by assets, were down 3.9 percent at $150.15 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Tuesday, the shares had fallen 18 percent this year, compared with a 2 percent decline in the S&P 500 index .SPX.

CUSTOMER OUTFLOWS

During the third quarter, BlackRock customers withdrew a net $10.2 billion, more than some analysts expected. That included a single withdrawal of $9.1 billion from indexed fixed-income accounts.

And the firm said a single fixed-income customer intends to withdraw $36 billion so it can manage a similar indexed account in-house. Offsetting the expected loss, BlackRock said it won about $65 billion of new business that had not been deposited yet.

The market turmoil did not hurt BlackRock's bottom line much in the quarter. Third-quarter earnings totaled $595 million, or $3.23 a share, up from $551 million, or $2.83 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit, costs for exiting leases and some compensation plans, the firm earned $2.83 per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected $2.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fink highlighted the firm's 40.1 percent adjusted profit margin, up from 38.4 percent a year earlier, achieved by keeping expenses in check. While revenue increased 6.4 percent to $2.2 billion, expenses grew 4.5 percent to $1.4 billion.

BlackRock, partially owned by PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L), benefited from its market-leading iShares line-up of exchange-traded funds, which took in $10.8 billion in the third quarter.

Hit by the quarter's turbulent markets, assets under management at BlackRock totaled $3.345 trillion, down 9 percent during the quarter and down 3 percent from a year earlier.

Fink touched on a hearing being held in Washington on Wednesday about ETF regulation. BlackRock is urging that ETF sponsors provide greater clarity and transparency about fund holdings, he said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Derek Caney, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)