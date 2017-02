SYDNEY Aug 8 BlackRock , one of the world's largest fund managers, said on Monday it saw no need to sell off investments after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. long-term debt rating from AAA for the first time.

"BlackRock has been preparing for the possibility of downgrade over the past month, and, the firm has no need to execute any forced selling of securities in response to the S&P action," it said in a statment. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)