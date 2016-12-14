Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
NEW YORK Dec 14 Top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said on Wednesday that he would buy high-yield bonds if they react negatively after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year.
Rieder told Reuters, however, he has already cut his position in shorter-term bonds and feels more comfortable taking risks in the United States than in emerging markets. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.