NEW YORK Dec 14 Top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said on Wednesday that he would buy high-yield bonds if they react negatively after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year.

Rieder told Reuters, however, he has already cut his position in shorter-term bonds and feels more comfortable taking risks in the United States than in emerging markets. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)