NEW YORK May 20 A strategist for BlackRock Inc's largest mutual fund said on Friday his fund is finding bargains among Japanese stocks despite their weak performance this year and concerns over the direction of the yen.

"When I look among developed market equities a lot of the truly cheap stocks we find right now are in Japan," said Russ Koesterich, head of asset allocation for the $46 billion BlackRock Global Allocation Fund, in an interview. "You do see some improvement in corporate governance, you do see some improvement in the profitability of Japanese companies, and we do still think there's a reasonable chance that the government will try to stimulate the economy." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)