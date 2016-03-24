(Corrects when strategist recommended Japanese stocks to "last
month" from "earlier this month", in last paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 24 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, said it was cutting an earlier
recommendation to invest in Japanese stocks amid fears market
turbulence and a strong yen may erode exporters' earnings.
"Market volatility has surged since the Bank of Japan's
announcement of negative interest rates in late January, and a
significantly stronger yen is raising downside risk to exporter
earnings," the New York-based company said in an unsigned note
distributed Thursday.
"The financials sector is likely to come under greater
pressure should interest rates move deeper into the negative."
Last month, a top BlackRock strategist described Japanese
stocks as cheap and "oversold," saying a move by the Bank of
Japan to lower rates would likely weaken the yen and strengthen
the country's stock values.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)