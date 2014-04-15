NEW YORK, April 15 Deutsche Bank AG
has hired BlackRock Inc's Dodd Kittsley to head its
exchange-traded product strategy in the Americas as it looks to
expand its ETP footprint in the United States.
Kittsley, a veteran of the ETP world, will join Deutsche's
Asset and Wealth Management division in the Americas, the
company said on Tuesday. In his newly created role, Kittsley
will lead Deutsche's ETP research in the Americas and be
responsible for growing the firm's institutional and retail
business in the region.
Kittsley, who was not available for comment, will be based
in New York and report to Deutsche's head of passive business in
the Americas, Fiona Bassett, and head of passive distribution in
the Americas, Mick McLaughlin.
Kittsley was most recently head of institutional product
management and consulting for BlackRock's iShares business and
previously head of global exchange-traded product research at
the company, where had been since 2007.
Kittsley joined BlackRock via Barclays Global Investors,
which merged with the New York-based asset manager in 2009, at
which point BlackRock acquired its iShares business - the
largest U.S. ETF provider with more than $900 billion in assets
under management.
BlackRock confirmed Kittsley's departure but declined to
comment further. In lieu of Kittsley's move, Amy Belew, head of
iShares' global business intelligence, has assumed oversight of
BlackRock's ETF research.
Kittsley's more than 15 years in the industry also include
research and fund due diligence positions at State Street Global
Advisors and Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)