By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, March 18 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest money manager, will lay off nearly 300
employees, or about 3 percent of its workforce, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters.
BlackRock President Rob Kapito told employees on Monday that
despite the layoffs the firm, which oversees almost $4 trillion,
would continue hiring and expected to end 2013 with more
employees than it currently had.
"These moves will give high potential employees greater
responsibility and additional career opportunities, and will
make us a more agile organization better positioned to respond
to changing client and market needs," Kapito said in the memo.
Shares of BlackRock have gained almost 50 percent in the
past three months. Investors have been pouring into BlackRock
stock and bond funds, especially its iShares lines of
exchange-traded funds, helping push its adjusted profit margin
over 40 percent.
The layoffs follow BlackRock's reorganization, started last
year, to refocus the New York-based firm away from growing
through large acquisitions and more by attracting new clients.
BlackRock doubled its assets through the 2009 acquisition of the
investment unit of London bank Barclays Plc but Kapito
and Chief Executive Laurence Fink have said this year that the
firm is done making major purchases.
BlackRock employed 10,500 people at the end of 2012, growing
by more than 1,500 people since the start of 2010. Some of the
employees being laid off will leave now, while others will
depart over the next few weeks and months, the memo said.
BlackRock established a new firm architecture last year to
"increase responsibility and accountability and leverage more of
our most talented leaders," Kapito said in the memo.
A BlackRock spokesman said the departures would not affect
executive or operating-committee level employees.
"Even with the steps we are taking to reshape the
organization, the firm continues to hire in key areas and
anticipates having more employees at year-end then we did at the
start of the year," he said in an email to Reuters.