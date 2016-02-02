Feb 2 BlackRock Inc's Larry Fink wants
chief executives of top U.S. companies to focus on creating
long-term value instead of emphasizing quarterly targets.
Fink, who heads the world's largest investment management
firm, said companies should still report quarterly results and
"long-termism" should not be a substitute for transparency.
"But CEOs should be more focused in these reports on
demonstrating progress against their strategic plans than a
one-penny deviation from their EPS targets or analyst consensus
estimates," Fink wrote in a letter to CEOs obtained by Reuters.
BlackRock, which has $4.65 trillion in assets under
management, has voted with activist investors, pushing for
long-term value creation 39 percent of the time in the 18
largest U.S. proxy contests in 2015 by market value, Fink said.
He also asked companies to involve board members in
reviewing long-term plans and "explicitly affirm" to
shareholders that their boards have reviewed their strategic
plans.
"This review should be a rigorous process that provides the
board the necessary context and allows for a robust debate.
Boards have an obligation to review, understand, discuss and
challenge a company's strategy," he wrote.
Fink also suggested that companies focus on environmental
and social factors affecting them.
"For too long, companies have not considered them core to
their business - even when the world's political leaders are
increasingly focused on them, as demonstrated by the Paris
Climate Accord," he wrote.
BlackRock's corporate governance team will look for the
suggested changes and a board review while engaging with
companies, Fink wrote.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Trevor
Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)