By Christine Murray
MEXICO CITY, June 12 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, has agreed to buy a Mexican
infrastructure investment fund that financed projects for a
contractor at the center of a scandal which embroiled President
Enrique Pena Nieto.
BlackRock announced its deal to buy Infraestructura
Institucional, also known as I Cuadrada, on Friday, but gave no
details.
It will pay around 1.1 billion pesos ($71 million) and keep
some of the fund's key senior management, said a person familiar
with the deal, who declined to be named as the terms were not
public.
Two of the six projects listed in Infraestructura
Institucional's most recent quarterly filing were built by
companies owned by contractor Juan Armando Hinojosa.
Mexico's federal auditor is investigating contracts held by
Hinojosa after news of real estate deals he made with political
figures sparked national outrage last year. Local media reported
that he sold a luxury home in Mexico City to the first lady, and
the Wall Street Journal reported that he sold a house to Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray at a below-market interest rate.
His companies have won millions of dollars worth of public
contracts during Pena Nieto's 2005-2011 governorship of the
State of Mexico and his presidency. One of the companies was
part of a Chinese-led consortium awarded a multibillion-dollar
high-speed train contract last year. That contract was later
nixed, days before news of the real estate deal with the first
lady.
The two Infraestructura Institucional projects with Hinojosa
represent around 16 percent of total assets held in the fund's
two investment vehicles, including long-term accounts receivable
and investments in joint ventures. When including all committed
capital to the fund, it represents 9 percent of the total.
BlackRock's purchase of the fund would make it a partner
with Hinojosa in one of the projects, a hospital in the State of
Mexico, according to a source.
"BlackRock has had a long-standing presence in Mexico;
whether doing business here or anywhere else in the world, we
always seek to put the appropriate controls in place," BlackRock
Latin America head Armando Senra said on Friday. He declined to
answer specific questions about Grupo Higa.
Executives from Infraestructura Institucional did not
respond to requests for comment. Grupo Higa, contacted by
Reuters, said there was no one available to comment until
Monday.
Founded in 2010, Infraestructura Institucional has committed
585 million pesos of convertible debt to the Zumpango Regional
Hospital, a first-quarter stock exchange filing shows. It has
converted 185 million pesos-worth into shares.
The hospital in the State of Mexico was built by a
consortium led by Constructora Teya, part of Hinojosa's Grupo
Higa, under a contract won in 2009. Hinojosa still holds a stake
in the hospital, one source said.
Infraestructura Institucional also has a 600 million peso
credit line with Autopistas de Vanguardia SA de CV, a Grupo Higa
subsidiary, which in 2007 won a 30-year concession to build a
toll road between Toluca and Naucalpan, also in the State of
Mexico.
Infraestructura Institucional runs two "CKDs", special
listed investment securities created in 2009 to allow Mexico's
pension funds to increase returns and diversify by investing in
infrastructure.
The first fund has around 3 billion pesos in committed
capital. The second, with 10 billion pesos of capital committed,
is larger and currently mostly invested in Mexican government
debt.
($1 = 15.4377 Mexican pesos)
