LONDON Dec 7 A shortage of financing for
small- and mid-cap miners from banks reluctant to lend, is
providing "huge" opportunities for BlackRock Inc to
invest in resources and reap high returns, the world's largest
money manager said on Wednesday.
Evy Hambro, BlackRock's investment chief for natural
resources, said there was an "incredibly acute" funding squeeze
for single-project miners or miners in the late development and
early production stage, as banks were simply refusing to lend.
Smaller miners or those with projects not yet in production
typically struggle to secure cash in a downturn, but the squeeze
has been particularly tough as an under-pressure banking system
builds up capital buffers to defend against deteriorating market
conditions.
The IPO market has also dried up, closing another potential
avenue of accessing financing.
Hambro said many of these miners have been tapping BlackRock
for capital, which the fund manager is turning into an
opportunity to improve returns.
"There is this big reluctance by the banks to provide
capital to those companies and if they are prepared to provide
capital, it's on very onerous (terms)," Hambro told reporters.
"We are going to give them that capital, we are going to
help these companies to grow, but we are going to charge a lot
more for that capital, simply because that capital is much more
valuable right now."
Hambro said his fund had the freedom under its mandate to
invest not just in equity but in corporate debt, ordinary bonds,
loans and even in private companies and royalties.
"It's exactly the same as we were doing in 2009 when
companies were looking to finance themselves ... We saw a huge
amount of convertible debt issues and we were a big buyer of
that debt," he said.
BlackRock has already been providing backing in this vein to
companies like AIM-listed iron ore miner African Minerals
, which borrowed almost $420 million at the start of
this year to fund its flagship Tonkolili project. Tonkolili
loaded its first iron ore shipment last month.
DEAL BOOM FOR MINERS?
Hambro said one outcome of the financing squeeze would be
increased M&A -- banks may be pulling back on loans to small
operations but they continue to lend to the large players.
Weaker equity markets that have brought down valuations and
optimistic long-term outlooks have all added to a potentially
rosier background for deals.
BlackRock said the traditional buy-versus-build debate --
one miners have when considering how to add to or renew their
asset base -- was moving increasingly against making investments
in building projects from scratch.
"In my mind, equities today are a far cheaper way of growing
your business than reinvesting into new assets, and with far
(less) risk," Hambro said. "There is the prospect for
considerable levels of M&A across the mining space."
The sector has long been waiting for an acquisitions boom as
a result of weaker share prices. So far, a significant wave has
failed to materialise but there are signs of more deals on the
way, with Polish copper miner KGHM agreeing to buy
Canada-based Quadra FNX for $3 billion on Tuesday and
European Goldfields announcing it has received
approaches.
Regardless of deals, however, big miners, with cash on their
balance sheets, are facing pressure to return more to
shareholders. Precious metals miners, for example, have
typically seen payout ratios above 30 percent over the last
decade -- they are currently roughly half that.
"Mining businesses always need to invest in that asset base
... but you need to balance that reinvestment with shareholder
returns. The trouble is that balance has been totally out of
kilter with the past," Hambro said, adding companies were
already recognising this.
"Shareholders are complaining."
