(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that BlackRock is the world's
largest money manager, not the world's largest listed
alternative asset manager)
April 8 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, has hired Barry Knapp from Barclays to
head its newly formed Thematic Strategies team, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Knapp, who will join BlackRock's New York office this
summer, will report to Rick Rieder, CIO of Fundamental Fixed
Income and co-head of Americas Fixed Income, a BlackRock
spokeswoman said.
A Barclays spokeswoman confirmed the move.
The Thematic Strategies team, which is part of the firm's
Americas Fixed Income team, will be responsible for identifying
scalable sources of alpha, to be used by the portfolio
management teams in the fixed-income platform.
Before joining BlackRock, Knapp was the head of U.S. Equity
Portfolio Strategy with Barclays for five years. Prior to that,
he was with Lehman Brothers for 19 years in a variety of roles
including head of US Portfolio Strategy.
