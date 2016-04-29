NEW YORK, April 28 A BlackRock Inc managing director and portfolio manager who had been head of the bank loans team has relinquished his role leading several fixed-income funds to "pursue other interests," according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Leland Hart, who had been with the company for seven years, managed billions in funds such as the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Fund and the BlackRock Secured Credit Fund . His departure from those funds comes at the same time as an exit by Paul Ebner, who was part of a team that manages stock funds using quantitative analysis. Hart will maintain an advisory role with the company's infrastructure debt team, according to the memo provided by the company. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Or)