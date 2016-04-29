NEW YORK, April 28 A BlackRock Inc
managing director and portfolio manager who had been head of the
bank loans team has relinquished his role leading several
fixed-income funds to "pursue other interests," according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Leland Hart, who had been with the company for seven years,
managed billions in funds such as the BlackRock Floating Rate
Income Fund and the BlackRock Secured Credit Fund
. His departure from those funds comes at the same time
as an exit by Paul Ebner, who was part of a team that manages
stock funds using quantitative analysis. Hart will maintain an
advisory role with the company's infrastructure debt team,
according to the memo provided by the company.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Or)