Oct 5 Investment management firm BlackRock Inc
appointed Sean Murray to the newly created position of
national sales manager of the United States and Canada defined
contribution (DC) group.
Murray will report to Ralph Haberli, head of distribution
and business development for the company's U.S and Canada DC
group.
Most recently, he was executive vice-president of adviser DC
sales at investment management firm PIMCO and spent 10 years at
Goldman Sachs as head of the retail defined contribution
investment-only business.
He would be responsible for the field force and sales desk,
as well as the record keeper platform team within the DC group,
the company said.
BlackRock also appointed Dick Darian to lead its middle
market segment of plan advisers. He was previously head of
adviser-sold distribution for the company's U.S and Canada DC
group.
