(Corrects Sean Murray's responsibilities in fourth graph and Dick Darian's team in fifth)

Oct 5 Investment management firm BlackRock Inc appointed Sean Murray to the newly created position of national sales manager of the United States and Canada defined contribution (DC) group.

Murray will report to Ralph Haberli, head of distribution and business development for the company's U.S and Canada DC group.

Most recently, he was executive vice-president of adviser DC sales at investment management firm PIMCO and spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs as head of the retail defined contribution investment-only business.

He would be responsible for the field force and sales desk, as well as the record keeper platform team within the DC group, the company said.

BlackRock also appointed Dick Darian to lead its middle market segment of plan advisers. He was previously head of adviser-sold distribution for the company's U.S and Canada DC group. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)