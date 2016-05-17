NEW YORK May 17 Sue Thompson, a former
BlackRock Inc managing director who previously headed a
business focused on selling iShares exchange-traded funds to
other asset managers, has left her role as senior adviser to the
company, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.
Thompson is now president and chief executive of Thompson
Peak Advisory, in Scottsdale, Arizona, her LinkedIn social-media
profile showed on Tuesday. Her last day at BlackRock was April
29, the spokeswoman said. Thompson did not respond to a request
for comment.
As head of the BlackRock's "registered investment adviser"
business, Thompson played a key role in building out BlackRock's
presence among other money managers, especially the ETF
investment strategist segment that puts much of the money they
manage for clients into the low-cost funds. She launched the
iShares Connect Program focused on those clients.
There are now some $350 billion in investment portfolios
that asset managers invest primarily in ETFs, according to a
BlackRock estimate in March. Overall, the ETF industry holds $3
trillion in assets globally.
The company told staff in 2014 that Thompson would step down
from her management role. She subsequently became a senior
adviser.
Thompson - who joined BlackRock when it acquired her
previous employer, Barclays Global Investors, in 2009 - had also
been active in supporting women executives within BlackRock and
the ETF industry, as a founder and co-president for the Women in
ETFs organization and as a part of BlackRock's Women's
Initiative Network. here
Previously a principal at Vanguard Group Inc, she was head
of the sales team focused on full-service brokerage firms.
BlackRock is the world's biggest money manager, overseeing
$4.7 trillion in assets as of March 31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)