May 16 BlackRock Inc named Takeshi Fukushima managing director and chief investment officer of BlackRock Japan, effective immediately.

Fukushima was most recently the CIO for GI Capital Management's investment advisory group.

Fukushima has previously worked as CIO of asset management companies in Japan including Meiji Yasuda Asset Management and Deutsche Trust Bank. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)