BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 BlackRock Inc named Takeshi Fukushima managing director and chief investment officer of BlackRock Japan, effective immediately.
Fukushima was most recently the CIO for GI Capital Management's investment advisory group.
Fukushima has previously worked as CIO of asset management companies in Japan including Meiji Yasuda Asset Management and Deutsche Trust Bank. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017