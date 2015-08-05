Aug 5 Paul Walker-Duncalf, BlackRock Inc's global head of trading, has left the firm as of July 28, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters.

The news of Walker-Duncalf's departure was first reported by Financial News. Walker-Duncalf did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment.

Walker-Duncalf took over global fundamental equity trading, BlackRock's stock-picking group, in 2010 as part of a series of changes the firm made to its active equity business to turnaround performance.

Paul Whitehead, head of U.S equity trading at BlackRock will take on Walker-Duncalf's global responsibilities. Tareq Mahmoud, head of trading, liquidity and securities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will take over responsibility for those regions on an interim basis, according to the source.

Walker-Duncalf is the second trading executive at BlackRock to leave the firm in the past few days. On Aug. 1, Luminex Trading & Analytics, a buyside owned trading venue, named Jonathan Clark, co-head of equity trading Americas at BlackRock, as its new president. BlackRock has a stake in Luminex. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio)