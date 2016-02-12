(Adds details from letter to investors, market background)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Feb 12 BlackRock Inc's $1.9 billion
Obsidian hedge fund recorded losses in January, suffering its
worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history, but the
fund was narrowing those losses so far in February.
Through Jan. 31, the fund posted a negative 4 percent
return, according to an estimate the hedge fund provided to
investors, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Led by Stuart Spodek, Obsidian has narrowed the January
losses, showing a negative 1.5 percent year-to-date return
through Feb. 5, according to HSBC data.
The funds' global government and corporate credit strategies
suffered under the weight of markets' heightened fear of
economic risks in January.
"We underestimated the extent to which markets would trade
in lockstep with commodities," the letter said. "We
underestimated the sharp and broad risk aversion in response to
declining oil and weakening data."
The fund seemed to be caught off guard by heightened global
economic risks and markets' new estimation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will slow its pace of policy-rate increases. The letter
said the fund's overseers still see "recessionary fears" as
"inconsistent with current fundamentals."
BlackRock declined to comment, and an explanation of the
performance so far in February may not emerge until next month.
But the fund reduced its exposure to corporate credit and
European interest-rate risks during as the month went on,
according to the letter, whose contents were first reported by
Bloomberg.
Last year, the Obsidian Fund - which started in 1996 - was
down 0.14 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)