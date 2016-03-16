MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
March 16 BlackRock Inc's $1.9 billion Obsidian hedge fund posted a negative 7.5 percent year-to-date return through March 4, HSBC data showed.
The fund was down 4 percent in January, according to an estimate the hedge fund had provided to investors, suffering its worst start to the year in its nearly 20-year history.
The fund, which is led by Stuart Spodek, fell 0.14 percent in 2015.
BlackRock was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.