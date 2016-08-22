Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
NEW YORK Aug 22 BlackRock Inc said on Monday it is upgrading its view on emerging market stocks, saying the equities will thrive as central banks keep interest rates low.
"The 'lower-for-longer' rate outlook reduces the risk of a sharply rising U.S. dollar," increases the likelihood of rate cuts in emerging markets and makes assets in those markets relatively attractive, according to a note by Richard Turnill, global chief investment strategist for the world's largest asset manager.
He said BlackRock prefers "countries showing economic improvements or having clear reform catalysts," citing India and countries in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao)
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer
Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 21.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its refining business and its unit that transports crude oil and refined products.