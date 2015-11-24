NEW YORK Nov 24 BlackRock Inc has
decided to sell four private-equity portfolios with a value of
approximately $200 million, according to a person with knowledge
of the investments said on Tuesday..
The investments were so-called tail-end positions, nearing
the end of their lifecycles, that BlackRock had initially
invested in from 2000 to 2006, according to the person, who was
not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.
The sale, which was first reported earlier Tuesday by
Bloomberg, is not BlackRock's first such move to sell long-term
private-equity investments into a sometimes-lucrative secondary
market. The company's Private Equity Partners arm sold some
similar portfolios earlier this year, the person said.
A spokesman for BlackRock declined to comment.
New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager,
had $4.5 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. The
firm also counts $13 billion in private-equity and alternative
credit strategies among the assets it manages, as of Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)