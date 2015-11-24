NEW YORK Nov 24 BlackRock Inc has decided to sell four private-equity portfolios with a value of approximately $200 million, according to a person with knowledge of the investments said on Tuesday..

The investments were so-called tail-end positions, nearing the end of their lifecycles, that BlackRock had initially invested in from 2000 to 2006, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

The sale, which was first reported earlier Tuesday by Bloomberg, is not BlackRock's first such move to sell long-term private-equity investments into a sometimes-lucrative secondary market. The company's Private Equity Partners arm sold some similar portfolios earlier this year, the person said.

A spokesman for BlackRock declined to comment.

New York-based BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, had $4.5 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. The firm also counts $13 billion in private-equity and alternative credit strategies among the assets it manages, as of Dec. 31. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)