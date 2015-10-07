BOSTON Oct 7 Top asset manager BlackRock Inc
said on Wednesday it plans to give shareholders new
rights to nominate directors, bringing its corporate governance
in line with policies it has backed elsewhere.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said it would
amend its bylaws to allow so-called "proxy access" rights for
groups of investors owning at least three percent of its shares,
pending shareholder approval, a popular change other companies
have made this year.
"We continually evaluate our governance policies to ensure
they reflect the latest best practices," BlackRock Chief
Executive Laurence Fink said in a statement.
The management-backed proposal would make it easier for
groups of BlackRock investors to run their own director
candidates. Similar proposals filed by corporate governance
activists, including New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer,
were a major focus of last spring's proxy season.
Of the 88 such proposals voted on by investors so far this
year, 52 received a majority of votes cast, according to ISS'
Voting Analytics Database. About 50 companies have adopted new
proxy access rules this year or were moving to do so, ISS said.
Skeptics worry the moves could encourage disruptive activist
investors to run candidates as a way to influence a company's
leadership. Other big fund managers like Fidelity Investments
and Vanguard Group have largely opposed the changes or backed
them on stricter terms.
But BlackRock funds have mainly voted in support of the
proxy access proposals, arguing they can focus boards on
shareholder interests. With $4.7 trillion under management as of
June 30, New York-based BlackRock has far-reaching influence
over how companies govern themselves.
If approved by shareholders at next year's annual meeting,
BlackRock said it would amend its bylaws so that groups of up to
20 shareholders could nominate up to 25 percent of its board, if
the group owned at least three percent of its stock for at least
three years.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Richard Chang)