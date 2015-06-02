(Recasts with Fink's views on consumer spending )
By Jessica Toonkel
June 2 BlackRock Inc's chairman and
chief executive, Laurence Fink, said on Tuesday he believes the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September, but
said the Fed should think about why consumers are not spending
more before it does hike rates.
"We have been repeatedly disappointed on sales and we don't
have enough information to determine what's going on," Fink
said, addressing Deutsche Bank's Global Financial Services
Conference.
Fink said he believes that investors near retirement are
realizing that they do not have enough savings and thus are
spending less.
Fink also said he is bullish on European equities for the
next 12 months, but he does not believe "Europe is fixed yet."
And while he said he believes that U.S. equities will be
positive for 2015, investors should not expect the same kinds of
returns they have seen in past years.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese and
Leslie Adler)