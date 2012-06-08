* Ratings agency cites potential conflict of interest
* Report advises shareholders to invest elsewhere
(Adds comment from BlackRock)
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 8 Morningstar Inc is reviewing
its rating on BlackRock Inc's Energy & Resources Fund
due to a potential conflict of interest regarding one
its portfolio managers, the investment research company said.
Dan Rice, one of the portfolio managers of the $953 million
fund, founded a natural gas drilling company, Rice Energy, in
2005. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, a subsidiary
of Rice Energy, Rice Drilling, in 2010 entered into a joint
venture with Alpha Natural Resources, a holding in the
BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund. Since that joint venture, the
fund has increased its ownership in Alpha Natural Resources.
Alpha currently is a top 10 holding of the fund, making up
4.85 percent of its holding as of April 30, according to
Morningstar.
The potential downgrade that Morningstar is considering
would affect its analyst rating of the fund, a fairly recent
category that is in addition to its star ratings of funds.
In a report announcing that Morningstar was reviewing its
Bronze analyst rating for the fund, analyst Rob Wherry said
BlackRock has made it clear that Dan Rice is no longer involved
with the day-to-day business of Rice Energy, which is now run by
his sons.
Wherry also said BlackRock has stated that its increased
holdings of Alpha were due to Alpha's acquisition of Massey
Energy in early 2011, a top holding for the fund.
"Clear disclosure would have helped investors make better
decisions about owning this fund," Wherry wrote in his report,
entitled "Stewardship issues are overshadowing this fund's
merits."
While there has been no evidence that shareholders were hurt
by the situation, "it does raise enough concerns about
stewardship and future conflicts that existing shareholders
should consider other category options for their new dollars
while demanding information about Rice's dealings," Wherry
wrote.
Wherry declined to comment beyond his report until he had
talked to BlackRock.
A spokeswoman for BlackRock said the money manager
"maintains rigorous policies and procedures to manage conflicts,
including requiring employees to seek prior approval from
compliance for any outside investments or business activities."
The spokeswoman, Bobbie Collins, added, "With respect to Dan
Rice, the firm also put in place additional procedures to
mitigate any potential conflict involving Rice Energy, including
requiring Dan to recuse himself from all decisions involving
Rice Energy's joint venture with Alpha Natural Resources."
Chicago-based Morningstar introduced its analyst ratings in
November. They are designed to complement its star ratings and
take into account other factors besides past performance, such
as a fund's managers, its parent company, and its stable of
analysts.
Even though Morningstar's analyst ratings are still new and
do not yet have the same weight with investors as its star
ratings, a downgrade in an analyst rating is actually more
significant, said David Snowball, founder of
MutualFundObserver.com, which examines and critiques the mutual
fund business.
"The analyst ratings are probably more predictive of the
performance of the fund," he said. "And when the analyst rating
is a source of moral judgment, it may start to stick with
investors."
Observers said they were surprised that BlackRock allowed
the potential for conflict of interest to occur.
"The potential for conflict of interest is there and I am
surprised BlackRock's compliance department didn't have the same
conclusion," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of research at Lipper.
Lipper, which takes into account only quantitative metrics
for its ratings, gives the BlackRock fund a 4 rating on a
5-point scale based on its past three-year performance.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew and Tim
Dobbyn; editing by John Wallace)